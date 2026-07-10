Animal Welfare People Marks Founder Vineet Bagaria’s 4th Death Anniversary with Welfare Drives

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The fourth death anniversary of Late Vineet Bagaria, founder of Animal Welfare People, was observed on Tuesday with a series of animal welfare activities in Dibrugarh.

Members of the organisation, volunteers, and well-wishers paid tribute to him by carrying forward his legacy of compassion through a cow-feeding programme and an anti-rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs.

The observance began at 2:00 pm with a cow-feeding programme at a local gaushala, where volunteers provided nutritious fodder and essential feed to the animals. Later, at 4:30 pm, an anti-rabies vaccination campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Dibrugarh. The drive covered the Coal Road, Akhbar Patti, and Lohar Patti areas, where more than 15 stray dogs were vaccinated against rabies.

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