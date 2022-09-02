Annual school exhibition held in St Joseph's Public School, Majgaon

A CORRESPONDENT



RANGIA: St Joseph's Public School, Majgaon under Rangia Sub Division organized the Annual School Exhibition at the school's premises on Thursday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Jagdeep Pal Singh, Deputy Inspector General sector of SSB Rangia Headquarters. He also graced the occasion as chief guest. The DIG interacted with the participants while inspecting the exhibition. He also praised the students for the wonderful exhibition. The exhibition was of Science, mathematics, literature, Information Technology and Environmental science. In the exhibition all the students beginning from UKG to Class-VII participated. The exhibition was also witnessed by the parents of the students and the locality. The DIG while interacting with the students, teachers and parents encouraged them to keep on exploring their hidden talent and use that for the development and the advancement of the society and the nation. He also delivered a motivational speech. The Pipe Band team of Frontier SSB Guwahati displayed a marvellous show during the exhibition.

