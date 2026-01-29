ANS seeks probe into construction irregularities of Model Anganwadi Centre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) on Wednesday submitted a representation to the Prime Minister of India seeking an investigation into alleged corruption in the construction of a Model Anganwadi Centre at Amguri Tea Garden in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

In the representation, ANS president Diganta Saikia, alleged serious deviations from approved government guidelines and construction designs in the construction of the 136 No. Model Anganwadi Centre located at Line No. 1 of Amguri Tea Garden, under the jurisdiction of the Amguri Block Development Officer. An amount of Rs 25 lakh was sanctioned for the project.

Saikia said that the construction committee responsible for executing the project allegedly altered the prescribed specifications to misuse public funds. As per the approved design and valuation, 16 mm steel rods were to be used in wall beams and 8 mm rods for beam rings. However, the committee allegedly used 12 mm rods in the beams and 6 mm rods in the rings. Saikia further claimed that substandard bricks were used in the construction of the walls, compromising the structural integrity of the building. Photographs were reportedly attached to support the allegations. Saikia alleged that these deviations were deliberate and aimed at siphoning off government funds. It urged the Prime Minister to order a thorough investigation into the matter, initiate legal action against the construction committee members involved, and direct the demolition of the Anganwadi Centre building constructed using inferior materials.

