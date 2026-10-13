Anti-Dam Stir Intensifies in Arunachal's Siang district, thousands join YingKiong Rally

Over five thousand protesters descended on the streets of Upper Siang’s headquarters today, significantly intensifying the regional agitation against the proposed 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Led by the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Affected Area Youth Association (SAAYA) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), the massive rally proceeded under heavy security oversight.

Demonstrators demanded the immediate, unconditional release of anti-dam activists recently detained under the strict Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APU-APA).

Slogans like "No Dam, No PFR, No Survey" echoed through the town. "These projects threaten not only our land and livelihoods but also our identity. The government must respect the sentiments of the indigenous people," stated local leader Takar Megu at the protest site.

While the Upper Siang administration had previously enforced Section 163 of the BNSS to curb public gatherings following instances of arson, officials conditionally permitted today's march.

The town remained on high alert. Reacting to the development, state Director General of Police Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal stated, "Our duty is to maintain the rule of law, and whoever indulges in violence, commits a crime, or breaks the law will be detained and arrested as per law".

Concurrently, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended an invitation to the Adi Bane Kebang and student bodies for immediate formal dialogues to defuse the brewing crisis.