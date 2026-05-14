Anti-Superstition Day Observed in Kamrup: Social Welfare Department Pays Tribute to Birubala Rabha

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Social Welfare Department of Kamrup district observed the Anti-Superstition Day at Bangra Gaon Panchayat office on Wednesday. The event was attended by prominent social worker Sujata Mishra, Dr Abhijit Kumar Dutta, Professor of Pragjyotish College, and Shikhamani Bora, Professor of South Kamrup Girls College. The programme began with a wreath-laying ceremony and tribute to the portrait of Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha.

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