Anuradha Sarma Pujari Receives Lakshminath Bezbaroa Literary Award, Warns Youth on ‘Three Deadly Things’

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: “The younger generation is being pushed towards destruction by three deadly things. The new generation must control the use of alcohol, drugs, and mobile phones in the interest of society. If these three are controlled, half of the problems facing the nation will be solved.” Renowned writer and journalist Anuradha Sarma Pujari made these remarks in her acceptance speech after receiving the Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa Literary Award–2026 at the solemn inaugural session of the 10th Central Foundation Day celebration of the Sangrami Yuva Chhatra Parishad, Assam, held in Golaghat on Tuesday.

The programme was presided over by the organisation’s Central President, Devajit Dutta.

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