Anuradha Sarma Pujari Urges Parents to Engage Children in Constructive, Nature-Based Activities

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BOKAKHAT: "Keep children engaged in constructive activities-whether it is birdwatching or observing butterflies. At present, along with the growing influence of mobile phones, several other factors are leading children astray."

Renowned writer, journalist and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Anuradha Sarma Pujari made these remarks while participating in an interactive session organised on Tuesday by the Numaligarh Refinery Branch Xahitya Xabha.

Participating in the session, engineer and writer Pradip Pujari shared many insights into the background behind the creation of his widely acclaimed book 'Kanchan.' He also spoke about his association with the Late eminent writer Homen Borgohain.

Also Read: Assam Governor Presents Awards to Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Dwipen Baruah