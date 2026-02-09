APCC president Gaurav Gogoi leads Congress Parivartan Yatra in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Congress Party’s Parivartan Yatra reached Dhekiajuli on Saturday amid political sloganeering and heightened activity, with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi leading the delegation. The visit combined tribute, protest, and public outreach, drawing both supporters and political opponents to multiple locations in the town.

The yatra began with a solemn ceremony at the 1942 Martyrs’ Memorial, Dhekiajuli, where party leaders and workers lit lamps and paid homage to the freedom fighters. From there, the procession moved to Rajiv Bhawan, Dhekiajuli and therraftrr toward a disputed land site claimed by the Brihattar Dhekiajuli Mahila Samity.

Addressing supporters at the location, Congress leaders criticized local MLA and Minister Ashok Singhal over allegations related to the land. Members of the Mahila Samity have claimed that around five bighas of land under their long possession was being moved toward formal settlement under a government land scheme in the name of the minister’s spouse. Congress workers raised slogans demanding restoration of the land to the Samity.

The situation turned tense as a group of BJP supporters assembled nearby and raised counter slogans against the Congress leadership. However, no major incident of violence was reported.

Later, the Congress delegation proceeded to the historic Gupteshwar Temple, Singri, to offer prayers. According to party sources, a section of BJP supporters attempted to block entry and shouted slogans within the temple premises. Despite the brief confrontation, Gogoi entered the shrine and performed rituals. Speaking to reporters afterward, Gogoi said political rivalry should not disturb the sanctity of religious places. He urged all parties to avoid slogan shouting inside temples and other places of worship, stressing that such spaces must remain free from political provocation. He also claimed that growing public support for Congress has made its rivals uneasy and expressed confidence in women-led public participation.

Several senior Congress leaders accompanied the yatra, making it one of the party’s most visible outreach programmes in Dhekiajuli.

