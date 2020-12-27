APCU Sivasagar district committee reconstituted at Nakatani High School

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: The Sivasagar district committee of Assam Press Correspondent Union (APCU) was reconstituted recently at Nakatani High School on the outskirts of Gaurisagar.

A meeting was chaired by Padum Kr.Saikia, president of APCU Sivasagar district committee. Sarat Sensuwa, general secretary, explained the objectives. In the meeting, a few resolutions were adopted. Babul Kumar Baruah, senior journalist, was present in the meeting as an observer of APCU central committee. In the meeting, APCU Sivasagar district committee was reconstituted with Padum Kr Saikia as president, Rajib Dutta as working president, Ananta Kalita as vice-president, Sarat Sensuwa as general secretary and Rituparna Bharali as assistant secretary.

In the meeting, Sarat Sensuwa and Rituparna Bharali were nominated from Sivasagar district to represent the State executive of APCU central conference to be held at Sapekhati in Charaideo district on December 27.

