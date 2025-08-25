Applications Open for Yuva Lekhak Sanman 2025

Guwahati: In keeping with the celebrations of Book Year 2025, the Publication Board Assam has invited applications for the prestigious Yuva Lekhak Sanman, an award instituted to encourage young writers of the state.

The award carries a cash incentive of ₹25,000 and is open to writers up to the age of 40 years. Applications can be submitted online at publicationboardassam.com. The deadline for submission is September 5, 2025, officials informed.

Sharing the announcement on X, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the initiative would inspire Assam’s young talents to contribute to literature and enrich the cultural legacy of the state.

The recognition will form part of a series of year-long activities under the Book Year celebrations, marking the government’s renewed focus on nurturing literature and readership in Assam.