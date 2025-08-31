Armed robbery shocks Tiplai: Government official and wife seriously injured

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A chilling armed robbery unfolded late Thursday night in Chitlamari-Bongaon village under Tiplai area of Dhupdhara police station, leaving a government official and his wife grievously injured. The assailants looted cash, gold ornaments, and even dismantled the CCTV system before fleeing the scene.

At around 2 AM on Saturday, a gang of five armed robbers broke into the residence of Sushil Kalita, a government land Mandal posted at Rongjuli revenue circle. The gang reportedly forced entry by breaking the lower section of the main gate and stormed inside while the couple was asleep.

Upon confrontation, the robbers demanded access to the almirah. When Sushil Kalita and his wife Namita Kalita resisted, the gang attacked them with sharp weapons. Namita sustained a severe head injury, while Sushil was struck on the arm. The couple was then tied up and gagged as the robbers ransacked the house, breaking open the almirah and scattering clothes and belongings.

The gang made off with a substantial amount of cash and approximately 15 tolas of gold ornaments. Notably, they were armed with pistols and khukuris, and also removed the CCTV device installed in the house. Following the incident, family members alerted the police. Dhupdhara police and Dudhnoi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nupur Ranjan Neog rushed to the scene and immediately sent the injured couple to Rongjuli hospital. On Friday morning, the victims were referred to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.

Senior police officials including Goalpara Senior Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta and SDPO Neog visited the crime scene. A forensic team was also deployed to conduct a detailed investigation. The incident has sparked concern across the district, with locals demanding swift action and increased security in the area.

