Army Recruitment Rally to Begin at Narangi from September 10

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Narangi, has announced that a Central and Zonal Category Recruitment Rally will be held at Narangi Military Station, Guwahati, from September 10 to 13, 2025. The rally will cover shortlisted candidates from all North Eastern states under the jurisdiction of the Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Shillong.

Recruitment will be conducted for various categories, including Religious Teacher JCO, Havildar (Education), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, Sepoy Pharma, and Agniveer Women (Military Police). Candidates are required to report at Panjabari Gate, Narangi Military Station, at 4:00 AM on the date mentioned in their Admit Cards. They must carry their Admit Card and original documents as specified in the rally notification.

