Artificial Flood Submerges Jagiroad, Damages Homes, Markets and Key Infrastructure

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The artificial flood has wreaked havoc the satellite city Jagiroad since Monday due to which people are facing a lot . The artificial flood has submerged across the town due to incessant rainfall .The flood has created warter logging in the town like Natungaon,Markangkushi ,Kishor club, Syampalli, Nakhulagaon, Jyotikushi, Pashim Nagaon. Many valuable properties have been damaged as artificial flood hit in households.The sudden artificial flood ‘s wave damaged school’s boundary walls also.The Dry fish market and the Railway station located in the heart of satellite city Jagiroad are hit by the flood’s water.

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