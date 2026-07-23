Assam News

Artificial Flood Submerges Jagiroad, Damages Homes, Markets and Key Infrastructure

The artificial flood has wreaked havoc the satellite city Jagiroad since Monday due to which people are facing a lot .
Flood
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The artificial flood has wreaked havoc the satellite city Jagiroad since Monday due to which people are facing a lot . The artificial  flood has   submerged across the town due to incessant rainfall .The flood  has created warter logging  in the town like  Natungaon,Markangkushi ,Kishor club, Syampalli, Nakhulagaon, Jyotikushi, Pashim Nagaon. Many valuable properties  have been damaged as artificial flood hit in households.The sudden artificial flood ‘s wave  damaged school’s boundary walls also.The Dry fish market and the Railway station located in the heart of satellite city Jagiroad are hit by the flood’s water.

Also Read: Flood Fury Continues in Upper Assam; Rivers Flow Above Danger Level

Jagiroad
Artificial Flood
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