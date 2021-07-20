Artists of Rhythm bring Sarbhog alive with colours

A CORRESPONDENT



BARPETA: Rhythm, a socio-cultural organization of Sarbhog, Barpeta district established in 2005, is trying to develop the area socio-culturally by holding a workshop on children's drama, the Brajanath Sarma Naat Samaroh and other programmes.

During the pandemic, Rhythm took up a different kind of work. The artists of Sarbhog and the students of Kokrajhar Fine Arts College took steps to glorify Sarbhog with their art. In the overbridge, they painted various pictures which depicted the tradition and culture of the area.

The president of Rhythm, Rinku Das, who holds a degree in Fine Arts from Kokrajhar Fine Arts College, took up the initiative to bring Sarbhog alive with art. On September 12, 2019, the artwork of this overbridge was inaugurated by Pabitra Sarkar. Again on November 3, 2020, with the help of public donation, the artists of Rhythm decided to make Sarbhog a colourful place and they are now busy painting the area while following COVID protocol. The people of Sarbhog have lauded this initiative.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stone of 20 roads under Sorbhog Constituency

Also Watch:







