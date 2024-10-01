Arunachal Pradesh: Union Finance Minister Distributes Sanction Letters

Itanagar: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman attended a Credit Outreach Program today at Itanagar. The program was also attended by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Several other dignitaries participated in the event, including the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the Additional Secretary, senior DFS officials, the Chairman of SBI, the Chairman of NABARD, the CMD of SIDBI, and senior officers from the state government.

During the program, the Finance Minister handed over one ambulance van, one hearse van and 50 bicycles to girl students under the CSR activity of SBI. Additionally, two demonstration vans from NABARD and one mobile medical van from the Small Industries Development Bank of India were also flagged off during the event.

On this occasion, sanction letters under various schemes like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY), MUDRA, Stand-up India, PMSVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, Swayam Sidha and SHG were given to 160 accounts totalling to Rs. 14.41 crores.

Under NABARD interventions, assistance of Rs 49.85 lakh to Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP) for supporting rural start-ups was provided. A sanction of Rs. 1.50 crore to Rajiv Gandhi (Central) University to set up a RBIC was also made. A sanction of 1786 lakh by NABARD under various initiatives for supporting financial inclusion and literacy was also made. Small Industries Development Bank of India’s grant of Rs. 40 lakhs was also sanctioned for promotion of micro-enterprises.

Several participating recipients of the sanction letters expressed their gratitude during the event.