ASCARD Bank employees stage protest in Morigaon

A Correspondent



MORIGAON: The employees of the Assam State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (ASCARD ), supported by shareholders, staged dharna after hoisting the tricolour on Tuesday.

The employees of the organization demanded revival of ASCARD Bank on the basis of the report of the three-member committee constituted under the chairmanship of Bhaskar Barua. They said that the government should open the re-finance system under NABARD. As ASCARD Bank did not have any debts to NABARD, the government should arrange for payment of monthly salary along with arrears regularly under the Co-operative Act, 2007 to the working employees and the retired employees of the organization. The protesters also said that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, when he was Union Minister, had promised to revive the farmers' bank after discussing with the board of directors of the bank in Guwahati. But the same person had now turned a deaf ear to the various demands of the employees.

Also Watch: Tragic End to a Picnic 4 of a Family Drowns

Also Read: Transport Association Withdraws 24-hour Chakka Bandh on January 27







