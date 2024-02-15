Asha worker Minakshi Chetia awarded Assam Gaurav Award 2023

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Minakshi Chetia, an inhabitant of Rupahibam near Demow who works as an Asha worker under Bhimpuwa Health and Wealth Centre (HWC) in Nabil area near Demow received the Assam Gaurav Award 2023 for Social Service in Guwahati from Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in the presence of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries. Minakshi Chetia appealed the State government to increase the ASHA workers’ remuneration and make a timeframe for Asha workers to do their work.

Also read: Assam: Assam Gaurav Award Honors Barak Valley's Sitol Pati Weaver, Nirmal Dey