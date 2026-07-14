Ashok Singhal Clarifies Dhekiajuli Road Row, Says No Change to Martyr Ratan Kachari Route

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal on Sunday clarified the controversy surrounding the naming of a road after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, stating that there was no error in the decision and urging people to understand the facts behind the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the Dhekiajuli Municipal Board office, Singhal said that the two-kilometre stretch of road named after the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh had not replaced the road dedicated to 1942 martyr Ratan Kachari.

Presenting official records, the minister explained that the road named after martyr Ratan Kachari extends from Bloch Chariali to Batshipur, while the two-kilometre stretch from Dhekiajuli town to Block Chariali falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhekiajuli Municipality. It was this portion that was named after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Singhal, however, acknowledged that confusion arose due to the wording on the signboard installed by the municipality, which mentioned the route from Dhekiajuli to Batshipur and led to differing interpretations regarding the naming of the road.

The minister said that in a democracy, people are free to express their views and opinions and appealed to citizens to examine the facts before drawing conclusions.

Singhal said that the state holds deep respect for the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and that honouring one historical figure does not diminish the contribution of another.

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