Asom Kabi Sanmilan’s conference held at Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The monsoon season poets’ conference under the aegis of the North Lakhimpur Sadar unit of Asom Kabi Sanmilan was organized on Sunday in a befitting manner at Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan. The agenda of the event began with the hoisting of the organizational flag by president Dipali Hazarika. Asom Kabi Sanmilan “Hitoishimohan” Ananta Bhuyan lit the ceremonial lamp while vocal artist Kunwali Ranjani Dutta presented a Borgeet. The event was inaugurated by Asom Kabi Sanmilan executive president Dr. Ramesh Kumar Kakati. The conference was held under the management of the secretary of the North Lakhimpur Sadar unit of the organization, Pulin Dutta, who also explained the objective of the same.

It was chaired by “Natyakamal” the founder president of the Lakhimpur district unit of the Asom Kabi Sanmilan and adviser of the central committee, Dayananda Goswami.

Critic Dambarudhar Bordoloi made a critical analysis of the poems recited at the event. Asom Kabi Sanmilan executive member Pratima Burhagohain, Lakhimpur district adviser Dinesh Duworah, vice-president Tarun Borah, and Asom Abritti Aru Sanskriti Parishad, North Lakhimpur president Deepa Das Hazarika, along with a galaxy of literary activists, attended the event as invited guests. More than 100 poets assembled at the conference and recited poems. Vocal artists Labanya Dutta Saikia and Ranjumani Gogoi performed melodious songs in the event, which concluded with the recitation of Asom Sangeet.

