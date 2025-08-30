Asom Sanmilita Mahasangha speaks on Naga independence based on Yandaboo Treaty

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha believes that based on the Yandaboo Treaty signed on February 24, 1826, between the British and the then Ava Kingdom (now Myanmar), the Naga people have a historically justified reason to discuss their thousand-year-old independence.

The Mahasangha’s Security Council Chairman Motiur Rahman and General Secretary Dr Hemanta Gogoi met with Khotiyi Swu, the Home Secretary of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim, NSCN (IM), for 30 minutes in Dimapur on August 25. Through Swu, the Mahasangha sent a significant letter to Thuingaleng Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN (IM), and also letters to the President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister of India through the Home Secretary of the Nagalim Government.

The letter emphasizes that according to Article 2 of the 11-point Yandaboo Treaty; the Ava King relinquished all claims to Assam and its subordinate territories and promised not to interfere with their rights and freedoms. The Mahasangha argues that since the British occupied the entire Naga Hills and annexed them to Assam after the Yandaboo Treaty, the Naga people should discuss their independence based on this treaty.

The Naga national leaders are expected to meet with the central leadership of the Assam Sammilit Mahasangha soon to discuss this issue further. The Mahasangha appealed to the indigenous communities of Assam to work together to build a new and powerful Assam based on their glorious history and the ideals of Lachit Borphukan and Mula Gabharu.

Motiur Rahman and Dr Hemanta Gogoi expressed this at a press conference held at Nazira Press Club on August 27.

