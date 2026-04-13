Asomi Bohagi Mela 2026 Opens in Tezpur, Showcasing SHG Products Ahead of Bohag Bihu

The Asomi Bohagi Mela 2026, a three-day exhibition and sale organised by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) in partnership with the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, was inaugurated at Church Field, Tezpur, on April 11.

The mela was opened by Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, alongside CEO of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Jayanta Kumar Bora and other officials from the district administration and ASRLM.

A Platform for SHG Members Before Bohag Bihu

Running from April 11 to 13, 2026, the mela was specifically timed ahead of Bohag Bihu to give Self-Help Group (SHG) members an opportunity to showcase and sell their products during the festive season.

Around 30 stalls have been set up at the venue, with participation from 62 SHG members drawn from across Sonitpur district.

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