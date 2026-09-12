Assam: 118th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Prasad Singh Subba observed in Tezpur

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TEZPUR: The 118th birth anniversary of freedom fighter, social worker, and philanthropist Prasad Singh Subba, popularly known as the 'Gorkha Gandhi,' was observed with grandeur at Chandmari in Tezpur on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the Prasad Singh Subba Chintan Mancha, Tezpur, in association with the family members.

As part of the programme, a special march was organised from Chandmari in the morning. The march began with the recitation of verses from the Bhagavad Gita by noted translator and member of the Nepali Language Advisory Board of the Sahitya Akademi, Chandramani Upadhyay. Eminent litterateur Kharga Bahadur Kaushik spoke about the significance of the march and recalled Subba's contributions to society. He subsequently flagged off the march.

The evening session began at 4 pm with a Ganesh Vandana performed by Mokshada Devi at the conference hall of Hari Har Dham, with Dr Sarita Sharma, President of Prasad Singh Subba Chintan Mancha, in the chair.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, who attended the programme as the chief guest, addressed the gathering.

Noted litterateur and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar recipient Anjan Baskota, who attended the programme as a designated speaker, shared his views on how society could continue to remember and honour a great personality like Prasad Singh Subba and preserve his legacy for future generations.





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