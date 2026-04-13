Assam: 13th Baokhungri Festival begins amid ethnic fervour in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: The 13th Baokhungri Festival, 2026, got underway from today at the Baokhgungri hills site with ethnic fervour. The festival mesmerises with the traditional culture of indigenous communities, traditional sports, ethnic food festivals, hill trekking and handloom showcases.

Former Deputy Chief of BTC and MCLA Kampa Borgoyari inaugurated the main gate of the 13th Baokhungri Festival, while the chairman of the 13th Baokhungri Festival, Doneswar Goyari, opened the entrance gate, followed by the flag hoisting of the organising committee and Bodo indigenous games by Doneswar Goyari and MCLA Jubiraj Basumatary, while a floral tribute to the founder of the Bodoland Indigenous Games Association (BIGA) was paid by BTC EM Lwmsrao Daimary. The statue of Baokhungri was inaugurated by EM Dhiraj Borgoyari, followed by the inauguration of Khomlainai and Gila traditional games competitions by EM Lwmsrao Daimary and MCLA Jubiraj Basumatary, respectively, while the Dongfang Bukhunai competition was inaugurated by Additional Principal of BTC Pranjit Wary and retired Director of SAI, NE Dr Subhash Basumatary.

Earlier, the booklet of “Baokhungri” was released by BTC EMs Lwmsrao Daimary, Dhiraj Borgoyary, MCLA Jubiraj Basumatary and other officers.

Baokhungri is regarded as a treasure land of wonders and clandestine activities. The Baulokhungri Hills, located in Kokrajhar BTC in the state of Assam, hold deep historical, cultural and spiritual significance, especially for the Bodo community. Though not widely documented in written records, their history is preserved through oral traditions, folklore and local practices. Along with the Bodos, the area is inhabited mainly by the Garo and Rabha tribes.

The Baokhungri Hills have long been associated with the indigenous Bodo people, one of the earliest inhabitants of the Brahmaputra Valley (Burlungbuthur Serfang). According to oral traditions, these hills were believed to be sacred and inhabited by spiritual forces or deities. The surrounding region was historically covered with dense forests, providing shelter, food and livelihood to the local communities. The hills have been an integral part of Bodo cultural identity. Folk songs, myths and storytelling frequently reference Baukhungri as a symbol of nature’s beauty and spiritual power. It represents the deep connection between the people and their culture and heritage.

As a regular feature, the Baukhungri Festival mesmerises with traditional cultural entertainments and competitions for indigenous games like Khomlainai, Gila, Dongfang Bukhunai, Daobo Athing, Batha, etc.; an ethnic food festival of local delicacies; hill trekking; paragliding; and a cooking competition in traditional cafeterias.

Baukhungri Hill, perched at 1,491 feet above sea level, is situated about 10 kms southeast of Kokrajhar town. It is located in the famous Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary in the Northeastern Region of India, which is the home to the rarest and most endangered species – the Golden Langur (Presbytis geei). Other than these famous primates, you can also expect a glimpse of leopards, Malayan giant squirrels, Chinese pangolins, jungle cats, Burmese rock pythons and many other reptiles, wild animals, birds and rich species of flora. Baukhungri is a place which is pregnant with myths, legends and folklore. It was declared a protected site on 14-07-1994. Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary has an area of 45.56 sq. km. It is bounded on its four sides by these villages and places, viz., Nayekgaon Dheer Beel in the East; Choraikhola-Harinaguri in the West; and Deeplai Beel, Thintila, Alibhita and National Highway 31 in the South. On the eastern side of Baukhungri hilltop (1,491 feet above sea level) is Chakrashila hill, Dangdufur hill, and Thai Guphur (Dangdufur White Rock) in the south.

Farou-Pigeon, Khokhla-Hole: It is located close to the south of Mwsa Dondor; a number of pigeonholes are beholden on giant rock. This proves it to have been the home of thousands of pigeons once upon a time.

Also Read: Assam: 12th Baokhungri Festival concludes with ethnic flavours in Kokrajhar