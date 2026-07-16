Assam: 15-day summer vacation workshop inaugurated at Maibang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A 15-day summer vacation workshop for 2026-27, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs, was inaugurated on Wednesday at PM Shri Maibang Higher Secondary School with the participation of students, teachers, and cultural enthusiasts.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Cultural Development Officer (i/c) Goutom Bodo outlined the objectives and modalities of the workshop. He said that practical training would be imparted in yoga, drama, singing, painting, dance, and other art forms by Basic Society, an NGO based in Mahur.

Also Read: Summer Vacation Workshop 2025 concludes in Demow