Assam: 16 candidates file nomination papers for Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency

KOKRAJHAR: As many as 16 candidates including 10 independent candidates have filed nomination papers for no. 1 Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency on the last day of submission of nomination on Friday. The election to Kokrajhar ST HPC would be held on May 7.

The candidates who have submitted nomination papers include- Jayanta Basumatary (NDA), Kampa Borgoyari (BPF), Gorjan Mashahary (Congress), Gauri Shankar Sarania (TMC), Lalit Pegu (VPI), sitting MP Naba Kumar Sarania ( GSP), Ghanashyam Das (GSP), Binita Deka (GSP), Triptina Rabha (Ind) backed by Kamatapur People’s Front, Nanda Dev Brahma (Ind), Pankosh Islary (Ind), Ajay Kr. Narzary (Ind), Sailendra Nath Brahma (Ind), Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech (Ind), Ranjay Brahma (Ind) backed by Public Relations Party and John alias Jyotish Das (Ind) backed by OBoro Suraksha Samity.

Kokrajhar ST HPC has witnessed the highest number of contestants this Lok Sabha election. On earlier elections, only 6-8 candidates used to file nominations.

Meanwhile, many people have observed how Naba Kumar Sarania has filed nomination papers despite being declared “ineligible” by the Gauhati High Court to contest in ST reserve seat. The BJSM, a tribal forum has set their eyes on the ST certificate of candidate Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech, who acquired ST certificate only couple of years back claiming himself to be from Mech Kachari community. The BJSM, as indicated by working president DD Narzary is likely to move for objection.

BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari has demanded action against MP Naba Kumar Sarania for cheating the house of common with fake ST certificate and must return all privileges as an MP he received in the last 10 years. The Scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates for Kokrajhar ST HPC will be done on Saturday and the last date of withdrawal of nomination is April 22.

