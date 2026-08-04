Assam: 2 arrested, 1 detained in minor girl rape and murder case in Hailakandi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Katlicherra police arrested two persons and detained another minor boy for the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Alaicherra in Hailakandi. Taking cue from the call list of the murdered girl, a student of Class X, police picked up three persons from nearby Nagacherra village and arrested two of them, identified as Joydeep Ree (18 years) and Prasenjit Malakar (19 years), on Monday.

The 15-year-old girl was found dead in her home at Aloicherra village late at night on Saturday. She was alone in the house as her mother had gone to a neighbour’s place to attend a social programme. Upon returning home, the mother found her daughter, completely undressed, lying on the ground.

The incident triggered massive protests in the area, and the locals blocked the road demanding a ‘police encounter’ of the culprits. Local MLA Dr Milon Das somehow pacified the mob, assuring strict action against the guilty.

After initial investigation, police suspected the girl was first raped and brutally murdered. There were clear signs of scars on her genital and the killer hit her head with some heavy material. A police source suggested that the rape and murder might be a case of love and betrayal.

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