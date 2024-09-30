Assam: 2 Senior Police Officials Re-engaged in Active Service

Guwahati: Two senior officials of the police department have been re-engaged in active service for Assam Police. Both the Indian Police Service officials have been engaged for a period of two more years.

In pursuance of the approval of the cabinet during the meeting held on 24 September and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam has re-engage the services of Hiren Chandra Nath, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), Assam with effect from 1 October for a maximum period of two years as Special Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch), Assam after his superannuation on 30 September with full administrative and financial powers.

Similarly, the Governor of Assam has also re-engaged the services of Jitmol Doley, IPS (Retd.) on contractual basis for two years as Inspector General of Police (Operation), Assam (Headquarter - Guwahati) with effect from 1 October.

The appointments will be governed by the Home and Political Department's Office Memorandum No eCF 5337 dated 26 July 2023. The terms and conditions for payment of remuneration during the period of the post-retirement engagement will be governed as per Personnel (A) Department, Govt. of Assam's Office Memorandum No. AAP.98/2017/30 dated 18 July 2018.