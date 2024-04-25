Assam: 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangiya organized a free eye checkup camp in Rangiya

Rangia: 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangiya (Assam) organized an eye checkup and cataract detection camp at unit headquarters in collaboration with “Centre for Sight, Guwahati” under the guidance of Deepak Singh, Commandant, 24th Bn SSB Rangiya (Assam). This camp was conducted by the team of Center for Sight, Guwahati Dr. Saurmita Sarkar (Optometrist), Kamal Majumdar and Satrughana Kumar (Sr. Exe), under the supervision of Dr. Bandana Devi Kharibam, Assistant Commandant (Medical) , 24th Bn, Rangia.

During this camp, eyes of all the employees as well as their family members were examined and proper counselling was given to them. Such type of medical camps is being continuously run by this unit with the collaboration of external expert doctors and various hospitals for the better health of the border area citizens and force personnel. During this camp everyone was also informed by the team of Center for Sight that under the guidelines of the Government of India, the beneficiaries of “Bharat AyushmanYojana” can also get their treatment free of cost at Center for Sight, Guwahati, stated a press release.

