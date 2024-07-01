Assam: 25th death anniversary of Birchakra Captain Jintu Gogoi observed in Golaghat district

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The 25th death anniversary of Birchakra Captain Jintu Gogoi was observed at Khumtai in the Golaghat district on Sunday.

The whole country remembered the brave martyr who jumped bravely in the Kargil war between India and Pakistan in 1999 and sacrificed his life for the country. On the day of the martyr’s death anniversary, many local organisations, including parents and family members, paid tributes at the mausoleum of Jintu Gogoi at Khumtai. The martyr’s mother ruminated on the story of Jintu Gogoi’s birth.

The district administration and the people’s representatives did not remember paying homage to Captain Jintu Gogoi, a Vir Chakra who laid down his life for the country. Not a single step has been taken by the government after 25 years since the martyr’s death. The family has been organising the birth anniversary and death anniversary of martyrs Jintu Gogoi and Kargil Vijay Diwas every year on their own initiative. Everyone has called for steps to become a role model for future generations.

