Assam: 39 Xama Zilla Inaugurated in the State

Guwahati: The Government of Assam had recently declared the creation of 39 Sub Districts or Xama Zilla across the state to make services smoother and more accessible in Assam. These sub-districts were officially opened for work on Friday and Saturday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Jalukbari Xama Zilla. He took to social media to mention, “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I have had the honor of serving Jalukbari for the past 22 years. Today marks a significant milestone for my constituency as we inaugurate the new Co-District Headquarters. During my tenure as MLA, I have witnessed many residents travel long distances just to access basic services at the District HQ. It was challenges like these that fueled the demand for new districts, often granted without the necessary administrative infrastructure. With the launch of the Co-District Headquarters today, we’ve made a significant step toward decentralizing local governance. I believe this initiative will eliminate the burden of distance, bringing essential district services closer to the people.”

Along with the rest of the newly demarcated Xama Zillas of the state, Dimoria Xama Zilla under the Kamrup Metropolitan District was also inaugurated today. Minister Atul Bora was present for the event along with several officials. The minister called this a historic occasion for the people of Assam. Adding that the citizens will no longer need to travel to Guwahati for multiple services. Dimoria is one of the 39 Xama Zillas declared across the state of Assam.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today inaugurated the newly created New Guwahati Sub District or Xama Zilla. The inauguration was carried out from an event organised in Guwahati today. He mentioned that the creation of the sub-district will largely benefit the citizens. And they will no longer need to visit the DC office for several services. Similarly, other Ministers and MLAs formally inaugurated the other sub-districts of the state.

On September 30, the Governor of Assam notified the creation of 39 sub-districts within the existing 35 districts of the state of Assam. These sub-districts will be known as Xama Zilla and will have their own headquarters.