Assam: 4 persons held over two alleged rape cases in Dimakuchi

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Two separate alleged rape incidents reported from the Barangajuli tea estate area under Dimakuchi police station on October 4 have triggered concern across Udalguri district, with police detaining four persons named in the complaints.

According to sources, in the first case, a woman aged above 50 was allegedly taken from the Suklai area to Atarikhat market and later to Barangajuli tea estate, where she was reportedly threatened and sexually assaulted. The two persons named in the complaint have been identified as Sukra Bhengra and Mangra Nag of Badalapara tea estate. The woman reportedly managed to escape from the area and later reached a nearby village. In a separate incident reported the same night, a widowed woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Barangajuli tea estate. Sumit Karmakar and Ramesh Praja were named in the complaint in connection with the incident.

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