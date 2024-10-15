Assam: 5 arrested for theft incident occurred in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A theft incident occurred on Monday morning at. No 1 Ghugargaon village under Itachali police outpost in Nagaon. Some locals reported that thieves stole medical equipment, including an X-ray machine, from the newly-constructed health centre. The villagers caught one of the thieves and, upon interrogation, the thief confessed, sources claimed. The thief revealed that the stolen items were taken to a local businessman. The villagers recovered the stolen goods and handed the thief over to the Itachali police. The situation in the village became tense, and the police are currently investigating.

