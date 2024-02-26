Assam: 5th Bodo film award ceremony inspires new artistes, producers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 5th Bodo Film Award Ceremony, 2024, organized by the Bodo Cine Artistes’ Association (BCCA), was held at BRG Auditorium Hall, Dhaligaon, in the Chirang district on Sunday. It inspired the new artistes and producers of the region. The award function felicitated renowned artistes and noted producers.

On the auspicious occasion, the award for the best films in various categories and artistes of all levels, including children, comedians, and villains, was felicitated. There had also been awards for short films. Social activist, academician, and actor Anjali Daimary gave away the awards to the best short-film winners.

The General Manager of Service and Security of Bongaigaon Petroleum Refinery Limited (BGR), Musukha Boro, inaugurated the awards distribution ceremony by lighting a lamp, along with veteran Director Jwngdao Bodosa, president of BCCA Phungkha Mohilary, and other dignitaries.

In his speech, GM of BGR Musukha Boro said, “The films are not only entertainment, and artistes are not only entertainers. It can bring change to society through creative messages”.

He also said the film had both emotion and entertainment. He hoped that the BCCA film award ceremony would inspire new artistes and producers.

There had been presentations of dance performances by artistes from various districts. The cultural presentation by Chirang District BCCA received much applause from the audience. The programme was attended by noted Bodo film artistes, producers, directors, singers, and others related to the Bodo film industry.

