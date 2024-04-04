Assam: 6 persons involved in attack on police arrested in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: Altogether 6 persons were arrested till Wednesday in connection with the attack on police on Monday at Geramari-Botertal on NH 17 under Gauripur Police Station of Dhubri district.

On Monday, the people of Geramari-Botertal attacked the police team which rushed to the spot of road mishap in which a teacher, Aliul Islan who was riding on bike collided head on with a truck and got injured. He was immediately shifted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

People allegedly aggrieved on inaction of police team closely standing and checking the tractors carrying river soil. In the attack, traffic Sub-Inspector of Gauripur Police Station, D.Pathak and Constable, Chiranjit Roy were injured and they were shifted to hospital. Six persons arrested so far were identified as Laden Ali, Abdul Siddique Sheikh, Moinul Haque, Md Sahadat Ali, Md Abdul Khalek and Md Aiful Ali. A police source informed that as many as 15 persons were identified who were involved in the attack on police team.

