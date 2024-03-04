Assam: 66th Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan celebration committee formed

CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Celebration Committee for the organization of the 66th Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan was constituted on Sunday. In this connection, a public meeting with the participation of over 200 people was organized in the conference hall of Lakhimpur Commerce College.

The meeting was chaired by eminent social worker Uday Sankar Hazarika. In the meeting, the 101-member Celebration Committee was formed, with Dr. Bhupen Saikia as president, Nagen Sarmah as executive president, Ajit Burhagohain, Sanjib Konwar, Mobin Ahmed, and Arun Das as general secretaries, Manas Pratim Mahanta as treasurer, and Pranjal Hilton Konwar as chief coordinator.

