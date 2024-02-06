Assam: 6th Bn SSB seized Bhutanese vehicle with beer cartons from Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: In continuing efforts, the 6th Bn SSB on Monday detected a Bhutanese vehicle with 30 cartons of beer of Bhutan in a routine checking at Datgari check post along Indo-Bhutan border in Chirang district.

As per information received, a team from B. coy. of Dadgari made a seizure of Bhutanese beer while performing checking and frisking duty. The duty team stopped a Hyundai Terracan vehicle having No. ( BP—3-A/4660) which was loaded with 30 cartons of Bhutanese super strong beer (Druk 11000). The duty party asked for proper documentation but the driver could not furnish adequate papers. Consequently, the vehicle along with items were seized and the driver was apprehended and handed over to Land Customs Office at Hatisar, Dadgari. The seized items was estimated to be of worth Rs. 7,21300 with vehicle.

