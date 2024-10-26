Assam: 8 candidates file nominations in 32 No Bongaigaon constituency

OUR Correspondent

Bongaigaon: The filing of nomination for bye-election of 32 No Bongaigaon LAC has ended on Friday. As stated by DC Bongaigaon-cum-Election Returning Officer Nabadeep Pathak, a total of 8 candidates had filed nomination for this constituency. Among them are Diptimoyee Choudhury from Asom Gana Parishad, Brajenjit Singha from Congress party, Mrityunjay Rabha from HUC party, and independent candidates Sailendra Sarkar, Dipak Das, Anup Kr Karmakar, Bhadreswar Barman and Gautam Ray. They all submitted nominations to the Returning officer.

32 No Bongaigaon LAC was signified as fort of AGP as Phani Bhusan Choudhury from AGP won here for 8 times continuously. In last parliamentary election, he won from the Barpeta parliamentary constituency and became MP.

But this time, a massive controversy arose among the AGP workers and leaders of Bongaigaon when Diptimoyee Choudhury, wife of Phani Bhusan Choudhury was selected as MLA candidate from AGP. Sailendra Sarkar, senior AGP leader and Vice Chairman of Bongaigaon Municipality resigned from preliminary membership of AGP and participated independently.

Talking to media, Sarkar said that Phani Bhusan Choudhury is running family politics. “People of Bongaigaon would never accept such a puppet candidate. There were many capable and senior leaders in AGP who could have given party ticket this time. But Phani Bhusan Choudhury deprived them all. Hence I decided to participate in this election independently. Most of the unsatisfied AGP worker are with me now,” Sarkar stated.

On the other hand, Congress party has fielded retired IGP Brajenjit Singha as their candidate. Singha mentioned that Congress will definitely win in Bongaigaon constituency this time. “8-time winner AGP is divided now and don’t have strength to stand before us. Moreover people of Bongaigaon wants change. So, I think Congress party is the best option for the people of Bongaigaon and we will definitely win,” Singha said.

Phani Bhusan Choudhury stated all this controversy as trivial matter. “Nothing to worry. All AGP workers are still with AGP. Resignation of few people can’t make difference in Bongaigaon AGP. Subsequently many people joined AGP also in these days. AGP’s win is confirmed,” Phani Bhusan Choudhury said.

