Assam: 80 bighas of encroached land at Dhing Gerekoni beel cleared

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a major crackdown on encroachments, the Nagaon district administration and police launched an eviction drive in Gerekoni beel under Dhing revenue circle on Friday. The operation aimed to reclaim government land and protected wetlands from illegal occupation.

The drive targeted approximately 80 hectares of land in Gerekoni beel, where locals had constructed large ponds and engaged in fish farming, causing environmental damage and disrupting agricultural activities. Authorities deployed a Poclain excavator to break the embankments, effectively reclaiming the land.

The eviction was carried out amid tight police security, with senior officials, including Additional District Commissioners Sudeep Nath and Bhaskar Choudhury, overseeing the operation. The drive is a part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to clear government lands and wetlands of encroachments.

