Assam: 8,27,859 voters enrolled covering 5 Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: A total of 8,27,859 voters have been enrolled in Lakhimpur district covering the five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) under the district as per Final Photo Electoral Roll for the current year. The Final Photo Electoral Roll for the four assembly constituencies under Lakhimpur election district and one assembly constituency under Dhakuakhana election district was published on Thursday along with the rest of the nation.

In this connection, a meeting with the political parties was organized in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office under the auspices of the District Election Officer’s Office. District Commissioner Gayatri Hyalinge presided over the meeting which was held under the management of Election Officer. In that meeting, final Photo Electoral Roll was published for No. 73 Bihpuria LAC, No. 74 Ranganadi LAC, No. 75 Nowboicha LAC and No. 76 Lakhimpur LAC.

A total of 1,634,70 voters are registered in Bihpuria LAC, out of which 81,516 are male voters, 81,952 are female voters and 2 are 3rd Gender voter. Highest number of voters are registered in Ranganadi LAC, where the number of total voters is 1,69,442. Out of this number, 84,621 are male voters, 84,820 are female voters and 1 is 3rd Gender voter. A total of 1,68,469 voters have been registered in Nowboicha LAC, out of which 84,958 are male voters, 83,510 are female voters and 1 is 3rd Gender voter. In Lakhimpur LAC, the number of total voters is 1,65,991, out of which 82,041 are male voters and 83,989 are female voters and 1 is 3rd Gender voter.

On the other hand, the final Photo Electoral Roll for the No. 77 Dhakuakhana LAC was published in the office the SDO (Civil), Dhakuakhana. A total of 1,60,487 voters have been enrolled in Dhakuakhana LAC. Out of this, 80,795 are male voters and 79,692 are female voters.

According to information issued by the District Election Office, a total of 8,26,781 voters were registered in the Draft Electoral Roll covering the five LACs of the district, which was published in December last year. This marks an increase of 1078 voters in the five LACs in comparison to the Draft Photo Electoral Roll.

