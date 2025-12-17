Assam: 9 Darrang students selected for IITG admission

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) recently organized a one-month training camp for students from government schools in Assam who have passed higher secondary exams. The camp was held on the IITG campus in May-June 2025 and was attended by around 500 students from various districts of Assam. The programme focused on BSc (Hons) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. At the end of the programme, IITG conducted a JEE-level proficiency exam, and around 80 students qualified, securing admission to the institute.

Notably, 9 out of 40 students from Darrang district qualified, bringing pride to the district. The total cost of the programme was around Rs 4.5 lakh, which was sponsored by the Assam Government, enabling economically weaker students to participate without any financial burden.

The nine students from Darrang district who qualified, namely Sudarshan Sharma, Koustavmoni Choudhury, Saheshall Auliya, Dimpal Deka, Mousam Bharadwaj, Asim Jyoti Kalita, Diganta Kalita, Jemmy Yasmin, and Nikshita Chamuah, recently met with Parag Kumar Kakaty, the District Commissioner of Darrang, along with other dignitaries. During the meeting, the District Commissioner advised the students to stay focused on their goals and contribute to society through knowledge and innovation.

Later, the students interacted with Kamala Kanta Bora, Principal of Mangaldai College, at the college conference hall. The principal emphasized the importance of building a value-based society and wished the students well. The students' achievement has inspired many aspiring students across the district.

Also Read: IIT-G Deep Learning Sensor Turns Exhaled Air to Voice Commands