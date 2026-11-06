Assam: ₹9.68 lakh allegedly siphoned from UCO Bank account in Mazbat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: An alleged disappearance of Rs 9.68 lakh from a customer's account at the Mazbat branch of UCO Bank in Udalguri district has triggered concern among residents, with questions being raised over banking security and the handling of the complaint.

According to a complaint lodged at Mazbat police station on November 2, a customer identified as Satyendra Basumatary alleged that Rs 9.68 lakh had been transferred from his account to two unidentified bank accounts without his knowledge or authorisation. After noticing the missing amount, Basumatary reportedly visited the bank branch and brought the matter to the notice of the branch manager. However, he alleged that the bank authorities initially failed to respond adequately to his complaint. He further claimed that the branch manager expressed the bank's inability to ensure the recovery of the missing funds.

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