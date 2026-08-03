Assam: A feast for lookers’ eyes: Elephant calf and mother frolicking in water

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Many people at Daigrong Tea Estate today delighted in the heartwarming sight of a mother wild elephant playing in the water with her newborn calf.

The calf, believed to have been born just a day or two ago, was seen entering a water channel with its mother, where the pair enjoyed a playful bath. They were accompanied by three other elephants.

People who witnessed the scene early this morning allowed the elephants to remain in the water undisturbed and ensured that no harm came to them.

It is suspected that the calf was born within the Daigrong Tea Estate. Although wild elephants often create fear and damage in the area, today’s touching display of maternal care and affection left onlookers deeply moved and reminded everyone of the gentle side of these magnificent animals.

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