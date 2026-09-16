Assam: AAMSU seeks CM’s intervention on citizenship, eviction, land rights issues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) submitted a memorandum to the Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday, seeking government intervention on citizenship, land rights, evictions, rehabilitation, education, environmental protection and communal harmony.

AAMSU urged the government to issue National Identity Cards to persons included in the Final NRC and introduce an appeal process for those excluded. It also demanded an end to arbitrary evictions, proper verification of land rights and rehabilitation, alternative accommodation and compensation for affected families. The organisation sought a transparent policy for granting land pattas to eligible landless families.

It demanded strict action against hate speech and communal incitement, citing alleged failures to register suo motu cases despite Supreme Court directions.

On education, AAMSU sought immediate appointment of Associate Professors in colleges and Post-Graduate Teachers in higher secondary schools, along with increased seats and new institutions in underserved areas.

The memorandum also raised concerns over the reported reduction of Kaziranga National Park's core area and sought stronger environmental protection.

AAMSU demanded an impartial inquiry into grievances of Rakhyasini residents in Goalpara and a review of allegedly discriminatory land-related instructions in Barpeta, Goalpara and Dhubri.

The organisation also staged a two-hour sit-in outside the Goalpara DC's office in support of its demands.

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