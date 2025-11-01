Assam: AASA protest over acquisition of tea garden land by OIL in Naharkatia

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASA) and tea gardens workers of Satyanarayan tea estate in Naharkatia staged a protest over handing over of 20 bighas of tea garden land to Oil India Limited (OIL) without any information to the tea workers. AASA alleged that OIL had uprooted tea bushes in the garden.

The protesters chanted slogans like 'Oil India Limited Go Back,' 'Plantation Authorities Beware,' and drove the OIL vehicles out of the plantation.

The members of AASA submitted a memorandum to the Dibrugarh District Commissioner demanding an end to the uprooting of tea bushes by OIL and the plantation authorities to replant tea seedlings in the areas.

The protest was attended by AASA Dibrugarh District Committee Propaganda Secretary Mikhel Purti, Organizing Secretary Jiten Bagh, Naharkatia Regional Committee President Ajay Gowla, Secretary Prem Uday Dhan, several AASA activists, and more than 500 plantation workers.

