Assam: AASAA Athabari primary committee formed in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA), Athabari Primary Committee was formed in Athabari Chah Sramik Samuhiya Kalyan Kendra on Sunday. Lalit Tanti, President of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee, presided over the meeting, and Jiten Das, Assistant Secretary, spoke on the aims of the meeting.

Manuranjan Majhi was selected as President, and Mormi Bhumis was selected as General Secretary of the 21-member AASAA Athabari Primary Committee.

