Assam: AASU observes Lakshminath Bezbaruah’s Birth Anniversary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The All Sivasagar District Students’ Union (ASU) observed the birth anniversary of Xahityarathi Rasaraj Lakshminath Bezbaruah across Sivasagar district on Sunday. Following a reference in his autobiography, the district unit has been observing Lakshmi Purnima as his birth anniversary for the past six years.

The central programme was organised at Lakshminath Bezbaruah Shishu Udyan in association with the Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union. Arundhati Bezbaruah, wife of Bezbaruah’s great-great-grandson, inaugurated the event and paid floral tributes at the litterateur’s statue. AASU general secretary Samiran Phukan, executive member Dipankar Saikia, district president Jipam Bora and general secretary Pritam Borgohain also paid homage. Addressing the gathering, Phukan described Bezbaruah as one of Assam’s most revered personalities whose writings inspired Assamese society. He stressed the need to encourage younger generations to read and understand his works and preserve his literary legacy.

Keynote speaker Dr Pankaj Jyoti Hazarika, Principal of Bir Lachit Borphukan College, highlighted Bezbaruah’s contributions to Assamese literature and cultural identity. He said the litterateur strengthened Assamese self-confidence and encouraged people to take pride in their language and culture. He also stressed that the future of the Assamese language depended on efforts within homes and educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the district students’ body announced that noted Assamese litterateur and journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari would receive the Sahityarathi Rasraj Lakshminath Bezbaroa Award for the current year.

District president Jipam Bora and general secretary Pritam Borgohain said the award was instituted to preserve Bezbaruah’s legacy and familiarise younger generations with his contributions. Over the past four years, it has honoured personalities for their contributions to Assamese society, literature and culture.

Pujari, known for works including Hriday Ek Bigyapan, Nahorar Niribili Chhaya and Sahebpurar Boroxun, will receive the award at a special function in Sivasagar later this year.