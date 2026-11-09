Assam: AASU protests against power tariff hike in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) staged protests at Nazira and Simaluguri in Sivasagar district as part of its statewide agitation against the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

The protests were organised separately by the Simaluguri Regional Students' Union and the Nazira Regional Students' Union in response to the statewide protest programme announced by AASU.

During the demonstrations, AASU activists raised slogans demanding the immediate withdrawal of the decision to increase electricity tariffs. They pointed out that ordinary people were already struggling with rising prices of essential commodities and that the additional burden of higher electricity bills would make their lives even more difficult.

Pritam Borgohain, general secretary of the Sivasagar District Committee of AASU, was present during the protests. Describing the tariff hike as an anti-people decision, he said that economically weaker sections, middle-class families, students and small business owners across the state would be adversely affected.

He asserted that AASU would never accept the decision and warned that the organisation would intensify its agitation if the government failed to withdraw the electricity tariff hike.

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