Assam: ABSU delegation meets constitutional expert on 6th Schedule

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A delegation of the ABSU led by President Dipen Boro called on a constitutional expert on 6th Schedule, Vijay Hansaria, in New Delhi on Monday to learn about the safeguarding of 6th Schedule status. He was accompanied by Vice-President Kwrwmdao Wary and General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary.

Dipen Boro said that they had a crucial discussion with senior Advocate and constitutional expert of the Supreme Court Vijay Hansaria at his official residence in New Delhi's Hauz Khas on important issues related to constitutional matters and Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and the matter to increase reservation of seats in Assembly and Parliament for Sixth Schedule Bodoland region in future delimitation processes, etc. He extended his gratitude to Hansaria for sharing ideas and advice to strengthen the Sixth Schedule.

Boro said that during delimitation in 2024, ABSU submitted memoranda to the Delimitation Committee during the time of the then Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar demanding to increase ST seats in Assembly but that terming clause 4.7 of BTC Accord, 2003, the delimitation committee didn't increase the reservation for ST seats in the BTR area. He also said that there had been 12 assembly seats in BTC which was increased to 15 but that the reserved ST seats remained only 6 in BTC despite it being in the 6th Schedule area.

