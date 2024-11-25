Assam: ABSU Expresses Gratitude to CM, Speaker on Installation of Monolith

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students Union (ABSU) expresses gratitude to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the Speaker, Biswajit Daimary, for the historic installation of the ‘Sandstone Monolith pillar at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises on November 22.

The president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, and the general secretary, Khanindra Basumatary, said the installation of a sandstone monolith pillar at the entrance of the Assam Legislative Assembly was a visionary initiative of the Chief Minister, Sarma, which is commemorating the ancient Kachari civilization. They said the initiative of the installation was a momentous tribute to the rich cultural and historical heritage of Assam.

ABSU president Boro said the sandstone monolith pillar, which stood proudly at the heart of Assam’s democracy, is not only a symbol of the ancient Kachari Kingdom but also a significant gesture to honour the indigenous communities of the region. He described the installation as an “awe-inspiring tribute” and a monumental act that will resonate for generations to come. The ABSU emphasized that this act exemplifies Dr. Sarma’s “transformative leadership” and his unwavering commitment to preserving Assam’s diverse heritage. The monolith, according to the union, immortalizes the essence of the Kachari Kingdom in a place that embodies democracy, governance, and the collective aspirations of the people of Assam.

The ABSU further acknowledged the historical importance of the Kachari Kingdom, highlighting how the installation brings much-needed attention to the contributions of the Bodo Kachari people, whose cultural and historical legacy has often been overlooked. The ABSU lauded the Chief Minister’s efforts to elevate the significance of the Kachari Kingdom, making its legacy an indelible part of Assam’s identity.

The ABSU leaders extended their deepest gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking this bold step to honour the Kachari people. They also said this action had made the legacy of the Kachari Kingdom an indelible part of Assam’s identity”. The ABSU also expressed confidence that the monolith would continue to inspire pride, respect, and remembrance for future generations, ensuring that the history and contributions of the Kachari people are preserved and celebrated. The union concluded the letter with words of appreciation for Dr. Sarma’s tireless efforts to revive and celebrate the rich history of Assam.

