Assam: Accolades pour in for Bodo winners of Sahitya Akademi award

KOKRAJHAR: The president of Kokrajhar district Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) Bijel Kr. Basumatary and chairman of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) Anil Basumatary on Sunday congratulated Ms Vergin Jekova Machahary of Kokrajhar and Ms SM Rani Baro of Udalguri for being selected for the Sahitya Akademi awards this year.

Noted Bodo poet Ms Vergin Jekova Machahary of Kokrajhar and writer M. SM Rani Baro of Udalguri have been selected by the Sahitya Akademi Executive Board for children literature and youth literature for their works respectively – ‘Buhuma Boinibw (Earth is for All)’, a children’s poetry collection published in 2019, and ‘Saiklum (The Shadow)’, a short story collection published in 2022.

Conveying the Bodo Sahitya Sabha’s happiness, Bijel Kr. Basumatary praised Ms Machahary as a well-known poet who has made significant contributions to Bodo literature and is a deserving recipient of the award. He also said the district BSS will felicitate and honour her during the Sabha’s annual session. Anil Basumatary extended good wishes to Ms Vergin Jekova Machahary and Ms. SM Rani Baro, and expressed the hope that both writers will shine more with their creative writings in the coming years to enrich Bodo literature.

Daughter of late Likhiram Machahary and late Dimbeswari Machahary of village Bongshidharma, Banargaon in Kokrajhar district, Vergin Jekova Machahary is a government employee at District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kokrajhar. She lives at Maibong Nwgwr in Kokrajhar town with husband Samarendra Borgoyary. Born on November 21, 1966, she has published four books – ‘Rojeni Bibungthi’ (Poem, 1992), ‘Bidwmai Khobam’ (Poetry for Children, 1997), ‘Aang Manw Thangnanwi Thagwn’ (Poem, 2014) and ‘Buhuma Boinibw’ (Poetry for Children, 2019). She is a regular contributor of articles and poems in various magazines, souvenirs and journals. She has participated in ‘Asmita’ and ‘Nari Chetana’ organized by the Sahitya Akademi. She has been involved in translation of children’s literature works of the Sahitya Akademi and National Book Trust. She is assistant secretary of the Bodo Women Writers Association and executive member of Kokrajhar district Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

